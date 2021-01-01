From adidas

adidas Men's Sportswear 3-Stripes Tee, White/Multicolor, Medium

$24.99 on sale
($35.00 save 29%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Regular fit is not tight and not loose, the perfect in-between fit Ribbed crewneck keeps its shape

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com