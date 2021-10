Fit & Design: Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel The down insulation offers a lightweight construction that packs in the heat Zippered hand pockets offer secure storage for essentials like your phone, wallet and keys Storm-FIT™ embroidery on the cuff highlights the premium construction Raised silicone logo patch Technology: Nike® Storm-FIT™ technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions Additional Details: Machine wash