Men's Helly Hansen Squamish Cis Jacket

Helly Hansen's CIS- "Component Insulation System" is relaunched for FW14 with great cross over potential as the zip out inner jacket is inter-changable with all or CIS compatible midlayers. The Squamish Jacket is a design for active usage through differing temperatures making a versatile package as the outer shell as well as with the zip out fleece is wearable on its own. HELLY TECH® PROTECTIOM Hand warmer pockets Primaloft® Black 60g insulation Zip out insulator Bottom hem Cinch cord Adjustable cuffs YKK® zipped hand pockets YKK® front zipper Front storm flap One hand hood adjustments Fixed hood Quick dry lining Lined for comfort Durable Water Repellency treatment (DWR) Fully seam sealed 2 ply fabric construction Waterproof, windproof and breathable CIS 3in 1 Jacket