The North Face Men's SS Half Dome Tee - Medium - TNF Medium Grey Heather

The North Face Men's SS Half Dome Tee is a logo tee that screams you prefer the outdoors. Show off the classic The North Face logo front and center. A cotton jersey fabric that is comfortable any day, from work to school, weekdays and weekends. Wear it, chat about your favorite gear brand, stay comfy. Features of The North Face Men's SS Half Dome Tee Standard Fit Set-in sleeves Rib on collar No-hand, water-based, screen-printed logo graphic on chest Fabric Details Solid Body: 150 grams per squAre meter 100% cotton jersey Heather Body: 150 grams per squAre meter 90% cotton, 10% polyester jersey Solid Rib: 210 grams per squAre meter 98% cotton, 2% elastane