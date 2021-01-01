ECCO mens St.1 Hybrid Plain Toe Oxford shoes, Black, 9-9.5 US

Contemporary Derby delivers comfort and formal style in equal amounts. Expertly crafted from antique cow leather, ECCO HAND-FINISHED FULLGRAIN CRUST leather, nubuck leather, all made in our own tanneries, or premium suede. A unique VITRUS™ shank is integrated into the design, allowing P.U. to flow in and around it for a shape that follows the natural contours of the foot. The ultra-light PHORENE™ usesFLUIDFORM™ Technology to deliver an even softer, lighter midsole, with more energy return. Our innovative ECCO SHOCK THRU Technology is integrated into the sole to deliver double the energy and rebound of our previous 'shock' technology. Removable inlay sole provides optimal in-shoe comfort and optional extra width when taken out. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Product measurements were taken using size 46 (US Men's 12-12.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.