Men's Propet Stability Walker Shoe

Over 1, 000 customers can't be wrong; the Propet Stability Walker Shoe for men provides reliable stability, traction, and support in every step. Constructed with a wider forefoot and rigid heel counter for support, these sneakers put a focus on stability. The arch-supporting PU insole incorporates unique cushioning ridges for targeted padding in the heel and throughout the foot. Comfort elements like a padded collar and tongue complement the underfoot cushioning and contribute to the plush wearable feel. Slip-resistant rubber outsole promotes traction on dry and wet surfaces. Full-grain perforated leather or nubuck upper with a speed lacing closure system adds a classic look to these practical, comfortable shoes. Features and Benefits Wider forefoot and heel Rigid heel counter Arch-supporting PU insole Cushioning ridges Padded collar and tongue Slip-resistant rubber outsole Full-grain leather upper Speed lacing closure system Medicare approved for diabetic use