CITIZEN Men's Stainless Steel Chronograph Black Dial Bracelet Watch, 40mm at Nordstrom Rack

For a rugged look with a comfortable fit, The CITIZEN military-inspired watch fits the bill. A chronograph watch featuring 12/24 hour-time appears in a black dial with black ion plated stainless steel case, black nylon strap and date. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology - powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery. Caliber number H500. 1 year warranty. Style #: AT0205-01E. Gender: Men's. Case Material: Stainless steel. Dial Color: Black. Movement: Quartz Chronograph. Crystal: Mineral. Bracelet Material: Fabric. Closure Type: Buckle. Case Size: 40mm. Water Resistance: 100 m. Made in Japan Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO, or P.O. Boxes.