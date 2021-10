Stylish and sturdy, this shimmering necklace is a great go-to look for him. Crafted in Stainless steel, this wide Flat snake chain catches and reflects light. Polished to a bright shine, this necklace secures with a lobster claw clasp. Rather than visible links, snake chains are made up of rings which fit together closely, making a chain with an appearance of a flexible tube and the texture of snakeskin. Snake chains are usually narrow and delicate. Again, a great choice for a pendant.