Fossil Men's Stainless Steel Men's Necklace, Color: Silver (Model: JF03316040)

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. Take your style beyond just a polished watch. Our necklaces and bracelets enhance your masculine style by giving you more fashion options. Each of our jewelry pieces was designed to wow and beautifully packaged in a Fossil branded vintage tin - making it the perfect gift. This 450mm + 50mm tiny box chain necklace features a molded black resin pendant, silver-tone stainless steel and a lobster clasp closure. Measurements: Length: 17.71" + 0.2" Extension; imported