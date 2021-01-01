HUGO Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Strap, Black, 20 (Model: 1530212)

SIMPLE IN STYLE: Three sub-eyes, each with a different design, add unexpected detail to the clean and simple aesthetic of the #BOUNCE timepiece. Offering minimalist style with a distinctive HUGO twist, the multifunction timepiece is complete with polished hands, and the HUGO logo at 3 o’clock. QUALITY MATERIALS, EYE-CATCHING STYLE: Men's #Bounce, stainless steel case, black dial with Arabic index, black leather strap. QUARTZ MULTIFUNCTION: It’s a battery-powered watch that sends energy through a quartz crystal. Is typically built into three separate dials for the day of the week, date of the month and 24-hour time. DURABLE MINERAL CRYSTAL: Made from glass and protects watch from scratches. 2 YEAR WARRANTY: HUGO offers a 2-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship that prevent the watch from functioning properly under normal use. Only purchases from an authorized retailer are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.