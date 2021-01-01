Skagen Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Strap, Black, 20 (Model: SKW6702)

Skagen celebrates the Danish way of life: free, spontaneous, and in the moment. Our watches and jewelry are fueled by a love of modern design, playing with color and current fashion influences. This 42mm Horizont features a gray sandblast dial, multifunction movement and black leather strap. 42mm case, 20mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with multifunction analog display, imported. Round stainless steel case, with a gray dial. Black, leather band. Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water.