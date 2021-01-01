Men's Rocky 8" Stalker GORE-TEX 800g Insulated WP Boot RKS0311

No matter where you adventure takes you, if your foot is tucked in the Rocky Stalker GORE-TEX® 800g Insulated Waterproof Boot, comfort will be you soulmate. Lightweight and flexible, this hiking boot features a GORE-TEX® construction for enhanced breathability and waterproof protection, and 800g 3M™ Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation for warmth and dryness. This skid-resistant boot has an EVA midsole for superior cushioning, and a steel shank for added arch support. Features and Benefits Waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® construction Goodyear® welt construction 800g 3M™ Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation Removable Terra Suspension™ insole Cushioned EVA midsole Antiqued metal hardware detail Steel shank for added arch support Lugged rubber outsole Style number: RKS0311