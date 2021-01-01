Mossy Oak Men's Standard Fishing Shirts Long Sleeve with UPF 40+ Sun Protection, Lichen, X-Large

DESIGN: This lightweight mens long sleeve fishing shirt is made with 88% Polyester/12% Elastane main body fabric and a 100% polyester mesh back panel for added ventilation – All powered by Hydroplex technology. BREATHABILITY & SUN PROTECTION: Advanced moisture wicking, quick-dry material for a natural cooling effect that offers up to 30% reduction in body surface temperature while also providing up to 40+ UPF protection. VERSATILITY: Cooling & moisture wicking fabric properties make these shirts ideal for all outdoor activity in and out of the water. Perfect for fishing, boating or sailing, hiking, exercising and also look great for casual or swim wear. FUNCTIONALITY: Advanced materials and design make this the ideal inshore, offshore, saltwater, and freshwater fishing shirt for all day comfort. Also features a microfiber cloth inside the front left side for cleaning sunglasses, eyeglasses, or phones. MEN'S CHEST SIZING: Small (34"-36") | Medium (38"-40") | Large (42"-44") | X-Large (46"-48") | 2X-large (50"-52") | 3X-Large (54"-56")