Burton Men's Standard Gore-Tex Glove, Martini Olive Terra Camo, Large

Waterproof DRYRIDE two-layer fabric shell; Gore Warm insert offers a dry and breathable level of performance Touchscreen-compatible for total device control without exposing your fingers; Ergonomic pre-curved fit Thermacore insulation with brushed microfiber fixed lining provides added warmth Removable four-way stretch DRYRIDE Thermex liner provides amplified warmth and versatility Hidden heater/vent pocket can hold a disposable handwarmer or provide ventilation; Removable wrist leash; Lifetime warranty