Regatta Mens Standout Ardmore Jacket (Waterproof & Windproof) (Key Lime/Seal Grey) - S - Also in: XXXL, XXL, M, L, XL

100% hydrafort polyester. - Waterproof Hydrafort 5000 coated peached Polyester. - Polyester mesh lined. - Windproof fabric. - Taped seams. - Concealed hood with adjuster. - 2 lower zipped pockets. - 1 internal pocket with earphone cord access. - Adjustable cuffs. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Internal zipped embroidery access. - Regatta Mens sizing (chest approx): XS (35-36in), S (37-38in), M (39-40in), L (41-42in), XL (43-44in), XXL (46-48in), XXXL (49-51in), XXXXL (52-54in), XXXXXL (55-57in). - Gender: Men