Fjallraven Men's Sten Fleece - Small - Dark Grey

The Fjallraven Men's Sten Fleece provides lightweight warmth for those chilly fall days and makes a great midlayer through the coldest months. Zippered pockets keep hands warm and your stuff secure, while the tall collar keeps the wind off your neck. Tough G-1000 reinforcements over the shoulders enhance durability anytime you carry a backpack, whether that's a trek down your favorite trail or a casual stroll to the local coffee shop. Features of the Fjallraven Men's Sten Fleece Melange fleece with recycled polyester and solution dyed fabric G-1000 Original reinforcements over the shoulders Light weight fleece that gives that extra layer on colder days High collar with chin protection, 2 zip pockets at bottom Leather details