Contemporary and smart, the Clarks Step Urban Mix Sneaker is ideal for walking around the city. This sneaker features the Cushion Soft™ technology with an OrthoLite® footbed that works in tandem with an ultra-lightweight EVA midsole to provide immense comfort and flexibility. Features and Benefits Part of the Clarks CloudSteppers™ Collection Cushion Soft™ technology OrthoLite® footbed Pull tab at back EVA midsole TPR outsole