Courageous, fierce, proud, and strong - qualities of the king that is the lion. This Lion necklace hopes to embody this so that you are reminded of your strength and power when you wear it. Made with sterling silver, the Lion's eyes have 2mm natural red rubies and come with an adjustable silver chain. The base metal of all our jewellery is 925 sterling silver. They also come in 18k gold and 18k rose gold vermeil. Vermeil means that sterling silver is plated in at least 2.5 microns of gold or rose gold. Ours come in 3 microns which makes for a really thick layer of plating. To help keep the lustre of your jewellery, clean with a soft, cotton cloth. Avoid contact with perfumes, creams, saltwater, chlorine, sweat as they may react with your jewellery. Presented in a beautiful, luxury jewellery/gift box. Also available in gold and with black diamonds, listed separately. Men's Sterling Silver Red Ruby Lion Necklace In Eliza Bautista