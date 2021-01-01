The design of this bracelet possesses a certain primeval esthetic and at the same time embraces modern sophistication with its beautifully finished sterling silver links and red tiger eye beads. Inspired by the ancient found objects and hunting trophies this everyday accessory will find a match in any outfit. Strung on a strong elastic cord the bracelet is a cinch to put on and off. 6mm red tiger eye beads. Solid .925 sterling silver links. Available in sizes: "Extra Small" - "2X - Large" Handcrafted in the USA. Men's Sterling Silver Red Tiger Eye Beads Oxidized Bracelet Snake Bones