Chrome Industries Men's Storm 415 Workboot - 11 - Black / Black

Features of the Chrome Industries Men's Storm 415 Workboot Chrome Storm waterproof breathable membrane Durable Upper construction Out of the box comfort Padded collar for ankle support Reflective heel pull loop for nighttime visibility Steel aglets to keep laces from fraying Waterproof oiled full grain leather Upper 4-Layer breathable waterproof internal membrane with 100% Fully seam taped construction 100% Vulcanized construction Skid resistant contact rubber on the sole Contoured impact-resistant PU Footbed Blown rubber Midsole wedge for maximum comfort Board lasted sole for pedal comfort