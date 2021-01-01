Men's ECCO Street Tray Urban Sneaker

Step out in comfort and style wearing the ECCO Street Tray Urban Sneaker. This lace-up sneaker sports micro-perforated embossing and unique leather overlays for a dash of style. The ECCO TRAY™ outsole offers grip and stability, while the ECCO FLUIDFORM™ Direct Comfort technology offers ample cushioning and support. Features and Benefits ECCO FLUIDFORM™ Direct Comfort technology Flexible, anatomical last made from unique 3D shock-absorbent mold Mirrors curves of feet for natural posture and movement Arch support Micro-perforated embossing Leather and textile lining Leather overlays Removable, leather-covered molded insole ECCO TRAY™ synthetic outsole