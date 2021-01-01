Black Diamond Men's Stretch Operator SS Shirt - Medium - Astral Blue

The Black Diamond Men's Stretch Operator SS Shirt is a button up shirt that isn't afraid of a little fun. The stretch twill fabric Features a blend of organic cotton, polyester and elastane to remain comfortable against the body, regardless of what you have planned for the day. It moves so you can jump on the bike, head into town or go for a climb at the gym or at the closest crag. A classic option that won't leave you looking like a scrub when it's time for beers with the guys. Features of the Black Diamond Men's Stretch Operator Short Sleeve Shirt Button front Button chest pocket Climbing-specific gusseted underarm panels Shaped front and back hem Fabric Details Blended Stretch Cotton Twill (150 gsm, 68% Organic Cotton, 27% Polyester, 5% Elastane)