Men's Stretch Woven Shorts - All in Motion Navy M, Blue

Why we're ALL IN: Designed for high-intensity workout sessions, these stretchy shorts are made from a moisture-wicking fabric with a quick-dry finish to keep you cool and fresh. Side splits offer ease of movement and greater range of motion during a range of activities, along with the seven-inch inseam that lends a more breezy fit. Secure storage comes in the form of 2 zippered pockets to stash your phone and other must-have essentials so you can put full focus on your fitness game. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Color: Navy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.