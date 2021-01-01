Mountain Hardwear Men's Stretchdown Hooded Jacket - XXL - Dark Storm Heather

The Mountain Hardwear Men's Stretchdown Hooded Jacket is a down insulated jacket for cold weather trails and reaching the summit. Above the treeline, the weather changes fast and with this movement-friendly option, you'll stay warm without slowing. The 700-fill power down is RDS-certified, is breathable when you're pushing hard and packs down easily went not being worn. Pair it with a shell when the rain or Snow falls or use it alone in dry weather. Features of the Mountain Hardwear Men's Stretchdown Hooded Jacket Exclusive stretch-woven fabric delivers incredible durable stretch and is treated with PFC-Free DWR 700-fill RDS-Certified Down Insulation One secure zip chest pocket Two zipper hand pockets One internal dump pocket with elastic binding at edge Full zipper at center front Adjustable cinch at hem Adjustable hood with front cinch Insulation is bluesign approved Fabric Details Body: Durable stretch woven 87% Nylon, 13% Elastane Insulation: 700-fill RDS-certified down 85% Down, 15% Feather