Mountain Hardwear Men's Stretchdown Parka - XXL - Washed Raisin

The Mountain Hardwear Men's Stretchdown Parka is an insulated jacket engineered for warmth in town and at the campground. Casual but functional, the stretch-woven fabric is designed to move while the parka length allows it to Fit in just about anywhere. The 700 fill power down is RDS-certified, incredibly warm and lightweight. Plenty of coverage when walking or sitting by the fire, with zippered pockets to hold onto snacks, personal Items and an extra set of gloves. Features of the Mountain Hardwear Men's Stretchdown Parka Exclusive stretch-woven fabric delivers incredible durable stretch and is treated with PFC-Free DWR 700-fill RDS-Certified Down Insulation Adjustable hood with front cinch Two secure zip chest pockets Two zipper hand pockets Full zipper at center front Elastic at cuffs Adjustable cinch at hem Insulation is bluesign approved Fabric Details Body: Durable stretch woven 86% Nylon, 14% Elastane Insulation: 700-fill RDS-certified down 85% Down, 15% Feather