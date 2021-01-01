Simple style is never boring with this vivid men's t-shirt from Perry Ellis. Neon stripes give it a bright and lively look. Jersey fabrication is lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort. Designed for laidback style with an edge, the casual crew neck tee makes its mark. 85% Cotton / 15% Polyester Regular Fit Jersey Fabrication Short Sleeve Rib Neck Trim Forward Shoulder Crew Neck Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Stripe Crew Neck T-Shirt in Dark Sapphire/Blue, Size XL, Cotton/Polyester, Regular