Men's Striped Shirt Long Sleeves Button Down Casual Color Block Shirt Cotton Top Small Burgundy

The Regular Fit Shirt in Seasonal Yarn-Dyed Stripe is a smart addition to every guy's wardrobe. This button-up shirt is crafted from cotton, and features an allover stripe print. Classic collar, Long sleeves with button cuffs, Shirttail hemline. Pairing the striped shirt with a solid pants for a a modern and effortless fashion look. Best choice for business work, party, wedding, prom, causal daily etc. Machine Wash Cold Inside Out. Please kindly take care of our size chart below and compare with your own fitted shirt. If there is any question, please don't hesitate to contact us.