The Wolverine® Sturgis Jacket checks all the boxes for great workwear. The jacket is crafted with rugged duck canvas to provide extreme durability. A Sherpa lined interior keeps you warm even during the coldest winter days. For extra warmth, you can bundle up with the three-piece hood. Design: Durable duck canvas lined with warm Sherpa fleece for ultimate durability and complete warmth Extended tail for extra coverage Oversized, three-piece hood to keep your head, neck and ears warm