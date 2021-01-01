Tommy Hilfiger Men's Sub Dials Watch With Faux Wood Bezel And Black Leather Strap Black/Wood

Men's Sub Dials Watch with Faux Wood Bezel And Black Leather Strap, Black/Wood, - Tommy Hilfiger men's watch. Make every moment count in our bold watch featuring a black, ion-plated case with faux wood bezel and black leather strap. Thanks to the precision multifunction movement and a trio of sub-dials, you'll never be tardy again.44mm black ion-plated case with faux wood bezel, black dial, black leather strap, sub-dials. Water resistant up to 50 meters. 2-year limited warranty. Imported. Spot clean.