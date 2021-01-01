Men's Suits Slim Fit 2-Piece Elegant Check Dress Suit for Men Notch Lapel Jacket & Pants Set

PRODUCT INFORMATION This stylish, two piece check suit is a perfect fusion of traditional colours and a modern fit in a rich, polyester fabric. This men's suit is sure to turn heads for any occasion. Ideal to make a true designer impression at a party or special occasion, this suit is perfectly fitted for weddings or formal dress code, and sure to impress. With a stylish, classic fit and a two button fastening, this suit jacket features notch lapels and a checked design - and is a great way to add a flash of traditional, colourful styling to your outfit. Fabric & Care: 65% Polyester, 35% Viscose. Dry clean only. Formal Jackets/Blazer Features: -Single Breasted Two Button Jacket -2 Front flap pockets, chest pocket and internal pockets -Slim Fit -Notch Lapel -4 Button Cuff -Side Vents -Check -Jacket is fully lined Formal Trouser Features: -Flat Fronted Trousers -Zip fly with hook-and-bar with button closure -Slim Fit -Unhemmed -Pockets at front; welt pockets at back Set includes: 1 coat and 1 trouser SIZE INFO True to size. Slim fit: cut with a narrower point-to-point measurement; higher armholes and trimmer through the chest and waist; slim trousers with a tapered leg. Sizing: Short(S): 5’4"-5‘7 ½", Regular(R): 5'8"-6'2", Tall(L): 6'2 ½"-6'5".