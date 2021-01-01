The North Face Men's Summit L5 FuseForm GTX C-KNIT Jacket - Large - Fiery Red / High Rise Grey Fuse

The North Face Men's Summit L5 FuseForm GTX C-KNIT Jacket provides bomber weather protection while Climbing and mountaineering. This alpine hardshell Features 3-layer Gore-Tex; construction for windproof and waterproof Performance, and a C-KNIT lining for enhanced breathability and next to skin comfort. Pit zips dump excess heat without shedding the layer, and Cohaesive; drawcords at the hood and hem enable one-handed adjustments without taking your gloves off. Features of The North Face Men's Summit L5 FuseForm GTX C-KNIT Jacket Waterproof, breathable, seam-sealed Gore-TEX® 3L with Gore C-KNIT Technology 100% windproof fabric Engineered yoke and sleeves for durability without additional seams Attached, fully adjustable, helmet-compatible hood Features large Cohaesive cord locks and a laminated wire brim Exposed, polyurethane (PU), VISLON® center front zip Two partially covered chest pockets with Matte PU zips Additional internal, secure-zip mesh pocket can be accessed through the left chest pocket Hand pockets have partially covered, Matte PU zips and pack-friendly placement Exposed, Matte PU pit-zips for venting Adjustable Velcro cuff tabs Hem cinch-cord Uses large Cohaesive cord locks for easy adjustment while you're wearing gloves Standard Fit Fabric Details 22D x 22D + 34D two-ply polyester 91 grams / squAre meter Gore-TEX® 3L with Gore C-KNIT Technology - 88% nylon, 12% polyester ripstop with durable water-repellent (DWR) finish