Mountain Hardwear Men's Super/DS Jacket - Small - Desert Red

The Mountain Hardwear Men's Super/DS Jacket is a down insulated puffer jacket designed for active pursuits. Dynamic stretch fabric maximizes freedom of movement and also keeps the down clusters properly lofted for optimal thermal Performance. The unique continuous baffling pattern efficiently traps warmth and avoids the cold spots caused by stitching. The Slim, tapered profile Fits comfortably under a shell and keeps out of your way while on the move. Features of the Mountain Hardwear Men's Super/DS Jacket 700 Fill RDS certified, lightweight, breathable down retains maximum loft Exclusive stretch woven fabric delivers incredible durable stretch Alpine Fit and integrated stretch provide streamlined Performance Insulation: 700 Fill RDS certified/flourine free 90% goose down, 10% goose feather Fabric Details 85% Nylon, 15% Elastane