Our world-famous SuperFit boxer briefs that are like A/C for your junk: moisture-wicking, quick-drying, cool to the touch microfiber polyamide. Add in flatlock seams and stretch in all directions while keeping a secure fit and you've got high-performance for everyday use. Try one pair and get ready to replace your entire drawer. You're welcome. Color: Red/Blue/Green/Orange. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Wave.