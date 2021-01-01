Fruit Of The Loom Mens Super Premium Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt (White) - S - Also in: 3XL, XL, M, L, 5XL

Short sleeve crew neck T-Shirt. - Guaranteed to perform at 60 degree wash. - Produced using Belcoro® yarn for a softer feel and cleaner printing process. - Fine knit gauge for enhanced printability. - One piece Cotton/Lycra® neck with shoulder to shoulder taping. - *Ash 99% Cotton, 1% Polyester *Heather Gray 97% Cotton, 3% Polyester. - 3XL available in White, Black, Navy and Heather Grey only. - Weight: 190-205g/m². - Fabric: 100% Cotton, Belcoro® yarn. - S (35-37: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (41-43: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47-49: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (50-52: To Fit (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men