Danner Men's Super Rain Forest 8IN GTX NMT Boot - 10.5EE - Black

Features of the Danner Men's Super Rain Forest 8IN GTX NMT Boot 100% Waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex liner is engineered to keep your feet dry and comfortable even in extreme conditions Black, full-grain leather is the strongest leather resists alkali, lime and anything else you'd rather not get on your feet Double-thick leather covers the toe box and top of the foot for added protection Triple-stitching with hyper-strong thread ensures long term durability Vibram 132 Montagna Outsole Features lugs that Are angled to provide substantial support whether ascending and descending Center lugs combined with the unique Vibram rubber compound provide maximum traction on wet and dry surfaces Fiberglass shank Recraftable Non-metallic safety toe won't conduct heat or cold to the foot and meets or exceeds ASTM standard F2413-11 I/75 C/75 EH Electrical hazard (EH) footwear is manufactured with non-conductive electrical shock resistant soles and heels