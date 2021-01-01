Prana Men's Sureshot Jean - 34x32 - Charcoal

The Prana Men's Sureshot Jean is an organic cotton blend fabric for comfort in daily wear. The 5-pocket style is classic, but a hidden zip pocket adds to the function over a pair of regular old jeans. The organic cotton has been blended with polyester and spandex, increasing durability and movement. Work or post-work activity, you'll be looking fresh all the while. Features of the Prana Men's Sureshot Jean Organic cotton blend soft stretch denim with crotch gusset Classic 5-pocket styling with additional zip back pocket Contrast rip stop overlay detail Articulation at knees Fabric Details 75% Organic Cotton, 23% Polyester, 2% Spandex