Harry Potter Black Gryffindor Tarot Sweatshirt - Men. Go for cozy comfort as you pull on this soft and warm fleece sweatshirt featuring a magic-inspired graphic. Full graphic text: Hogwarts, Gryffindor.Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.