Black Small Logo Pullover Hoodie - Men. Toss on this hoodie over a favorite top or tee and bring classic cool to a casual ensemble. Printed with phthalate-free water-based inksFull graphic text: Caribou Mountain Division50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.