Superman Black Electrified Sweatshirt - Men. The Man of Steel adds an electrifying touch to this graphic sweatshirt that's a cozy pick for casual days at the Daily Planet or weekend wanders around Metropolis. Full graphic text: Superman. It tickles! (comic book graphics)Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.