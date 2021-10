The adidas Originals Swift Run is your next go-to shoe for everyday sport style. Following the athleisure trend, the Swift Run offers the perfect fit and supportive support, so you can go from place to place with a sports-inspired fresh look. Knit upper offers breathable comfort. Sock construction offers an ideal fit and added support. Embroidered lines on the forefoot adds style. Rubber outsole provides durable traction on a variety of surfaces.