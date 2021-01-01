This fashionable Callaway golf polo fuses athletic performance with impressive style. Swing Tech technology offers greater flexibility for enhanced range of motion on every swing. Sophisticated jacquard fabric adds subtle texture for a golf shirt that looks as good as it feels. Look, feel and perform your best on the course in high-performance Callaway golf apparel. 100% Polyester Classic Golf Fit - Roomiest silhouette and slightly longer sleeves designed for ease of motion Double Knit Fabrication Keeps You Cool & Comfortable Opti Dri™ Wicks Away Moisture To Keep You Dry Swing Tech™ UPF 50 Sun Protection Fabric Self Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Model is 6'2,”Wearing Size M | Callaway Men's Swing Tech™ Two Color Jacquard Polo Shirt, Lapis Blue, 100% Polyester