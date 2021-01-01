Nike Mens Nike Swoosh Tech Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Mens Black/White Size XL

Hoods up – Nike style! Made with warm and lightweight tech fleece fabric, the Nike Swoosh Tech Fleece Pullover Hoodie features a smooth face and layered, insulating design. The oversized Swoosh logo is sewn into the fleece for a confident look that adds extra pep to your casual strolls. Rock your style from the gym to the streets with the Nike Swoosh Tech Fleece Pullover Hoodie. Nike Swoosh Tech Fleece Pullover Hoodie features: Standard fit allows a relaxed and easy feel. A hood with a drawcord offers adjustable coverage. Embroidered graphics on the back hem, shoulders, and below the hood adds the brand rep. Ribbed cuffs and hem ensure a snug and secure fit. A front pocket provides quick storage to tuck away essentials. Machine wash. Body: 66% cotton/34% polyester; Hood lining: 69% cotton/31% polyester. Imported.