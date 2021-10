Fit & Design: Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Shirt-jacket hybrid design for a casual, comfortable layer Synthetic insulation stays warm even when wet, and breathes to vent out extra heat Hidden button and tab combination helps keep your collar popped Snap buttons for easy on-and-off Zippered pockets provide secure storage space Nike® Swoosh logo on left sleeve Technology: Water-repellent finish helps keep you dry in wet weather Additional Details: Recommended care: Machine wash