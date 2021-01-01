Bandulu Mens Bandulu T-Shirt - Mens Black/White Size S

Creatively Charged. Community Driven. In response to the uncertainties spread across the globe, Foot Locker, Inc. has partnered with a community of creatives across youth culture to assist those in need through exclusive weekly drops of apparel and footwear. This is COLLABORAID. Bandulu is a brand that specializes in upcycling vintage clothing. Founded by Pat Peltier, the Boston-based company's calling card is its use of silk embroidery to mimic splatters of paint. Bandulu has collaborated with the likes of Converse on a limited run of Chuck Taylors as well as been featured in the New York Times and WWD. Bandulu on their COLLABORAID collection: ""For our project with COLLABORAID we aim to bring the Bandulu signature splatters to a wider audience thru screen print. The chrome drips were made from our archive of organic splatters that are collected via photo from everywhere we see stains, and then digitally altered to appear like a Mercury spill. Happy accidents always."" 100% CottonScreen print Full Front & Upper Back. Imported