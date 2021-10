Lay your outfit foundation down with our exclusive Blue & Cream Label Tee. Featured in Navy, this t-shirt should be the first step in your process. Worn under a moto jacket, or a blazer, your weekday and weekend outfits are spoken for. Don't tell anyone your edgy t-shirt is comfortable enough for bed. - Color: Navy- Fabric: 100% Cotton- Japanese fabric, sewn in NYC- Machine wash cold- *Model is 6'1'' wearing size M | Men's Blue&Cream T-Shirt in Navy, Size Large