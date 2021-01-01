Men's Tall Plaid Flannel Pajama Pants - Goodfellow & Co Gray XXLT

Keep yourself warm and cozy while relaxing around the house or while sleeping wearing these Gray Plaid Flannel Pajama Pants from Goodfellow and Co™. These pajama pants showcase a plaid pattern to bring a timeless vibe to your sleep wardrobe. They feature a standard-fit cut and are made from soft flannel fabric for cozy comfort through the night. The drawstring elastic waist ensures an adjustable secure fit, while handy side pockets add functional style. Pair with a range of sleep tees and sweatshirts to coordinate your sleepwear looks. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: XXLT. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.