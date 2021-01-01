Men's Tall Plaid Standard Fit Premium Flannel Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Olive Gray/Plaid MT

Update your day-to-day shirt collection with this Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt from Goodfellow and Co™. This long-sleeve shirt with a plaid pattern brings timeless flair to your wardrobe. It features a collared neckline, a button-down front and buttoned flap pockets to add touches of classic and functional style. The 100percent cotton material helps you stay in cool comfort throughout the day. Roll up the sleeves and layer it unbuttoned over a tank top or crewneck tee paired with jeans or joggers for a casual vibe, or tuck into your favorite trousers for a dressed-up finish. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: MT. Color: Olive Gray/Plaid. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.