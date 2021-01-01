Men's Tall Printed Regular Fit U-Neck Tank Top - Goodfellow & Co Light Beige MT

From starting your day with your cup of coffee to taking a walk around the block, bring comfort and style to your warm-weather days with the Standard-Fit U-Neck Tank Top from Goodfellow and Co™. Made from a lightweight and shrink-resistant fabric, this men's standard-fit tank top offers you cool comfort all day, and you can also layer it under your button-down shirts, hoodies or jackets for cozy, year-round wear. Cut in a U-neck style and featuring a classic sleeveless design, you'll love pairing it with anything from your favorite shorts to jeans or joggers for cool styling. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: MT. Color: Light Beige. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Landscape. Material: Cotton.