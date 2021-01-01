STACY ADAMS Men's Tall Size 3 Pc. Modern Fit Suit, Purple, 52R

MODERN FIT SUIT: This Modern Fit suit tapers slightly in the jacket and has a slim, straight leg pant. The Jacket gently hugs the torso while the pants have room to move without constricting. JACKET: Single Breasted, 1 Button, Peak Lapel PANTS: Flat Front, Half Lined, Zipper Fly STYLE: This men's suit was designed with intention for the man who cares what they wear. This linen look, 3 piece suit, has an easy, casual fit and style that looks great cuffed at the ankles or worn as just the jacket. Double Breasted Vest: This men's suit features a Double Breasted vest and cloth back. Take the jacket off and keep the style all night!