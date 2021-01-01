Men's Tall Slim Fit Lightweight Jeans - Goodfellow & Co British Khaki 40x36, British Green

From laid-back days at work to casual hangouts with the guys, this pair of Slim Lightweight Denim from Goodfellow and Co™ will fit right in with your effortless, cool style. Crafted from a breathable fabric with a mid-rise design for stretchy comfort and slim cut for added style, these white mid-rise denim pants give you a more fitted look. You'll surely appreciate the five-pocket design that offers plenty of space for your phone, wallet and more, and the white color injects some chic style into your off-duty wardrobe. Pair these white denim pants with a classic crewneck tee and loafers for a casual ensemble, and add a lightweight jacket for extra style. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: 40x36. Color: British Khaki. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.